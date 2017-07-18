A Dundee garage could be relocating after plans were lodged to open a convenience store in its place.

Businessman Zehn Rashid has submitted a proposal to change the Autohouse garage, on Walton Street at the Blackness trading precinct, into a Nisa outlet. But he told the Tele that the garage wouldn’t be closing.

He said: “If the planning application is successful, the garage will relocate to another site in the city centre. It will still be close for my customers.

“At the end of the day, I’m a businessman and the mechanics are amazing — they have helped me to where I am today.

“I just want to grow and this is an opportunity to do that. The garage is a prime site for retail. You’ve got the Co-op two minutes up the road but it’s small and parking is an issue.

“My premises will have six parking spaces and it’s slightly off the road, so it’s better for pedestrians. I built the garage up from scratch and it is not struggling, so I want to reassure customers that it isn’t closing.”