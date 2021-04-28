Members of a criminal gang that targeted a Dundee car dealership and stole an Angus man’s pick-up truck are facing jail.

Banned drivers Robert Fleming and Alistair Montague ransacked the Kismat Motor Group on East Dock Street and made off with cars worth thousands of pounds last October.

Around the same time, Fleming also stole a Ford Ranger pick-up truck from a man’s driveway in Muirhead.