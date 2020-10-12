Dundee gaming firm signs up to Living Wage

A software and gaming company has become one of the latest Living Wage accredited employers in Dundee.

Pocket Sized Hands makes fun and immersive augmented virtual reality games and experiences, and its commitment to be a Living Wage employer comes during Challenge Poverty Week.

The firm joins almost 30 other employers in the city who have become accredited since the drive to make Dundee a Living Wage City was launched in March last year, bringing the total of accredited Living Wage employers based in Dundee to 78.

Employers choose to pay the real Living Wage on a voluntary basis, recognising the value of their workers and ensuring that a hard day’s work receives a fair day’s pay.

The UK-wide campaign will see employers up and down the country marking their commitment to paying the real Living Wage.

A Pocket Sized Hands spokesman said: “We at Pocket Sized Hands believe that as employers, we ought to make sure that workers should be paid fairly, even more so with the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

“Financial security for family and friends are large concerns because of it, and we understand this.

“We agree that workers should earn a decent standard Living Wage to have that financial security through the crisis we’re facing.”

Lynn Anderson, of Living Wage Scotland, said: “We are delighted to welcome Pocket Sized Hands to the Living Wage movement.

“We are a movement of more than 1,800 Scottish employers who together want to go further than the government minimum to make sure that everyone can earn a decent standard of living and families have what they need to thrive.

“Employers who do right by workers and families are the ones that will help lead us through and out of this crisis.

“Employers like Pocket Sized Hands are helping to set the standard for business in Dundee by making sure workers have what they need to get by, and we hope to see many more employers following their example.”

The business is owned by three former students from Abertay University – Alan Yeats, Rory Thomson and Gary McCartan.

The firm, set up in early 2017, has a range of clients from universities to architectural companies.