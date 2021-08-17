Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
News

Dundee games developer’s profit increases as mobile gaming demand grows during pandemic

By Maria Gran
August 17, 2021, 7:48 am Updated: August 17, 2021, 10:06 am
President Richard Hare and chief executive Douglas Hare of Outplay Entertainment.
Dundee games developer Outplay Entertainment is looking to grow the business after turning a £9 million profit last year.

Newly filed accounts show the Dundee studio’s revenue fell from £19.1m in 2019 to £10.4m for the year ending December 31 2020.

However, despite the 46% decline in turnover, pre-tax profits increased by £7.6m to £8.9m.

Chief executive Douglas Hare said the decline in sales was due to the disposal of subsidiary company Mobile Gaming Studios to Miniclip in March 2020.

However, the £12m sale was also behind the almost seven-fold increase in company profits.

The games boss said he is planning to use the profit to acquire one or more developers to grow the company further.

He says: “I don’t think we’ll close transaction this year, but it’s being worked on right now.

“We’ll work on continuing to grow the business from a revenue perspective.

Douglas Hare, chief executive of Outplay Entertainment.

“Last year was a step back from the year before at a group level.

“We’ll be looking to grow over the course of the coming months and years, and beyond that we’re looking at new game development for next year.”

Outplay Entertainment profit to grow firm

Outplay Entertainment is the largest independent mobile developer in the UK.

The company launched three new games in 2020 and took on 30 new staff to the now 127 person team.

The past 18 months they have all worked remotely as the games industry has grown.

Mr Hare says: “The game industry is one of the fortunate industries that has thrived and grown as a result of the pandemic, with people looking for ways of entertaining themselves.

“We really do recognise that there’s quite a few types of entertainment, like film or television, where the appetite is still there, but it’s a lot harder to release movies and series in lockdown.

The Gordon Ramsay Chef Blast game created by Dundee firm Outplay Entertainment.

“Whereas for us, we’ve launched multiple games and concluded a deal with Miniclip.

“We just can’t believe how fortunate we are.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, many people discovered mobile games for the first time, leading to an industry wide growth in gaming.

In January this year, the firm released a game with famous chef Gordon Ramsay.

Gordon Ramsay’s Chef Blast has been a big driver of growth and increased the firm’s global reputation.

Outplay Entertainment launched another game, Mystery Match Village, in April.

Mr Hare said: “We believe we can grow Gordon Ramsay’s Chef Blast into being our biggest success yet.

“We plan to continue to add new features to the game, promote the game and see the growth.

“This year is about continuing to grow the business.”