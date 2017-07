Dundee’s home clash with Rangers has been rescheduled.

The Gers were due to visit Dens Park on Saturday November 25, however the SPFL has confirmed the game has been moved for TV purposes.

The game will now take place the day before (Friday November 24) with a 7.45pm kick-off.

BT Sport will show the game live.

The sides’ last meeting ended in a 2-1 win for the Dark Blues.