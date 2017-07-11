Barnhill Rock Garden played host to a day of live music, storytelling and entertainment on Saturday as Broughty Ferry Gala Week drew to a close.

The programme featured live music from 44th Dundee Boys’ Brigade Pipe Band, Inchcape Ceilidh Band, Tay Ukes and Dundee Instrumental Band, plus a traditional dance display by Dance Ihayami.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also brought a fire appliance for kids to enjoy.

Councillor Kevin Cordell said: “This is a great celebration that highlights the wide range of activities and environments on offer in the city.”