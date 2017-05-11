Trust is the key to clean sheets according to Dundee interim boss Neil McCann as he hailed an “invigorated” Scott Bain.

The Dark Blues keeper picked up the Man-of-the-Match award as he kept Kilmarnock out at the weekend, including a fine late save from Kris Boyd.

McCann said: “Speaking to Bain, he says Boyd always hits the target and generally he does.

“He works the goalkeeper — that’s why he’s such a special striker.

“I was right behind it and I thought ‘hmm, that’s in’ but I honestly felt he would save it because he’s such a good goalkeeper.

“When I talk to him, he seems invigorated.

“After the hard work we put in during the week about being hard to break down, I think he’s even better because he’s got the trust in the back four.

“And the back four have the trust in the four in front and it kicks on throughout the team.

“It’s the first clean sheet in the year and, although defenders and goalkeepers were buzzing with that, the whole team is buzzing with it because that’s something we’ve worked very hard on over the last two weeks to be, as a team, hard to beat.

“I was delighted for them, so happy.”

The man in the Dens hotseat has been amazed by the reception of the Dark Blues fans and can’t wait for his home bow this weekend against Ross County.

McCann added: “When I came back for the Deefiant season after being retired for two years, the support I saw from the fans was incredible.

“But the last two weeks? My goodness!

“They’ve come away from home to show that level of commitment to the team.

“I’m looking forward to Dens on Saturday, that’s for sure.”