Dundee gaffer McPake delighted at Meeking’s progress after seasons plagued by injury

Dundee boss James McPake admits there is a worry every time club captain Josh Meekings hits the deck needing treatment.

However, the centre-back ticked off another milestone, according to his manager, in playing his first 60 minutes since injuring his hip in September in the 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest on Tuesday in Spain.

That was after requiring treatment from club physio Gerry Docherty early on in the contest for a knock to his ankle.

However, he managed to run the injury off and, for McPake, that’s a good sign for the 26-year-old after two seasons plagued by serious injuries.

The Dark Blues boss said: “He hurt his ankle and it was good it wasn’t his knee or his hip but he’s going to get things like that.

“He got 60 minutes and it was another box ticked for him.

“It was important he got back out for the 15 minutes after half-time because I’ve been there myself.

“We will be careful with him because he’s been out a long time.

“Psychologically that’s another massive boost for him getting through 60 minutes.”

McPake was also delighted to get new signings Jamie Ness and Jordon Forster out on the pitch for the first time since they signed at the weekend.

“Both did very well despite being a week behind everyone else,” he added.

“That didn’t show and both worked very hard.

“It was important to get them out there on the pitch.

“You could see the quality Jamie has and the knowledge of the game he possesses. Jordon is exactly what we know – commanding, towering but a leader as well on the pitch.”

The Dundee boss is gearing his players up for another testing encounter, this time against Scunthorpe, in the Spanish sunshine tomorrow.

However, he admits he does have one eye on what’s happening at home with his wife due to give birth this week.

“I’ve not had a phone call yet!

“We have plenty of staff members around so it won’t be an issue if it happens when we’re here. She’s good and, hopefully, we get the week out the way and get back – then my worry will be with the baby there and we have a real game to go to!”