Dundee gaffer McPake asks his players to dig deeper after cup loss

Manager James McPake says Dundee will “have to dig a lot deeper” after they compounded their derby disaster with a shock Challenge Cup defeat to Elgin City.

The Dark Blues were rocked by the 6-2 loss at the hands of their nearest rivals last weekend and targeted a response against League Two Elgin.

However, it was the part-timers who came away with all the plaudits with a super second-half showing that saw them come from behind to level Cammy Kerr’s first-half opener through Rabin Omar.

© SNS

That was swiftly followed by Shane Sutherland’s winner after Dundee goalkeeper Calum Ferrie had rushed out and failed to clear, leaving the striker with an empty net to hit.

Ferrie was then shown a straight red card for his challenge on Kane Hester before the goal.

McPake didn’t blame the referee for the decision and insists it’s up to the Dark Blues to improve.

He said: “I’m disappointed for Calum. He’s worked really hard and he’s a very good young goalkeeper.

“Hopefully, he learns from that. I saw the tackle back and I don’t know, it was a hard one to call.

“The referees deal with their side of things but I look after our side of things as a manager and I’m not making any excuses. I need to look at what our team did wrong and, as a group, sit down and dig deep.

“I thought we had done it last week but we’ll have to dig a lot deeper now to find out what’s going on. That was really, really poor in the second half.

“It doesn’t matter who you play against, that second half was nowhere near acceptable for a club this size.”

McPake named an experienced starting XI with Paul McGowan and Josh Meekings returning to the side along with Ferrie and Sean Mackie.

The manager said: “It was a very strong team and one that, if they were right and did things properly, they should have won the game of football.”