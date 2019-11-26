Dundee gaffer McPake admits: ‘We are miles behind where we want to be’

Dundee boss James McPake says there is no point papering over his side’s recent form and insists “we need to get ourselves in order”.

The Dark Blues endured their fifth defeat in 14 Championship matches away to Inverness on Saturday.

The 1-0 reverse also made it two poor losses on the bounce after a 2-0 home defeat to rivals and league leaders Dundee United following a good spell in October that led to Manager and Player of the Month awards heading to Dens Park.

James said: “You can’t paper over it, we are miles behind where we want to be.

“That’s in plain sight for everybody to see but I said it last week, not pre-empting the Inverness result because I was never thinking in that way, but we need to get ourselves in order.

“It doesn’t matter what happens elsewhere because if we can’t come and find a way to win games of football then it genuinely is irrelevant what’s going on elsewhere.

“I’m still of the same opinion that we need to get it right. Two weeks ago it looked like we were but we’ve had two blows.

“We need to pick things back up, as a staff and a squad we need to dig deep.

“I’m not going to complain about my squad or what I’ve been given because I couldn’t have been backed any better.

“I’ve got a good set of players, which everybody can see, so as a group we need to find a way to get this club in a position that it should be.”

Asked whether there was a hangover from the disappointing defeat at home to United in their previous outing, James added: “It did cross my mind on the bus on the way down the road from Inverness but I would say no.

“Having watched the Inverness game back I just don’t think we were clinical enough and didn’t take enough good risks at the top end of the pitch.

“It was quite a comfortable afternoon for their goalkeeper and that’s annoying.”

Left-back Jordan Marshall, meanwhile, had a scan yesterday on the hamstring injury that reoccurred on Friday ahead of the trip north.

The Dens gaffer is hopeful that won’t reveal anything serious while he confirmed Jordan McGhee is expected to be fit for Saturday’s home clash with Queen of the South.

It’s a case of wait-and-see, however, for striker Andrew Nelson.

“Marsh got scanned yesterday,” said James.

“That was a blow for us because he has been good and very consistent. Out of all the players this season, he has probably been the one who has been, from the start of the season, very good in most games.

“The injury recurring on Friday was a bit of a blow so we have to wait and get the results.

“Jordan McGhee had a bit of tightness but is looking OK for Saturday.

“Andrew Nelson has a bruised foot so it’s just a case of when he can tolerate getting a boot back on and kick a ball.

“We have had it X-rayed and it came back clear.”

Meanwhile, Dundee were drawn at home to Motherwell in the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

With the game played in mid-January there is still plenty to concentrate on before then but everyone at Dens is craving some sort of cup run.

The manager added: “A cup run would be of importance to us because there haven’t been enough of them recently.

“It is another chance to test ourselves against Premiership opposition as was the case with the Aberdeen game, in which we were unfortunate.

“We are just happy to be at home.”