Dundee gaffer McIntyre wants Dark Blues to show a more ruthless side against Celtic

Jim McIntyre wants to see more ruthlessness from his Dundee side but took solace from the fact they “defended far, far better” in the defeat to Hearts ahead of a daunting test against Celtic this Sunday.

The 1-0 reverse against the Jambos at Dens Park on Saturday condemned the Dark Blues to their third loss on the spin after 4-2 and 4-0 defeats to Hibs and Rangers.

Despite the nature of a very scrappy goal scored by Sean Clare after 15 minutes that ultimately gave Hearts the points, the Dens gaffer was encouraged by the way his side coped with a difficult frontline.

Big striker Uche Ikpeazu was a real handful but chances were kept to a minimum by the Dundee defence.

Jim said: “Hearts are a hard team to play against but I felt we defended far, far better than we have in the last couple of games.

“We didn’t gift chances and our subs did well.

“Those are the positives, we defended better and our subs gave us a good impact.”

Where he’s desperate to see an improvement is in the final third as good opportunities came and went.

Jim said: “We have to look at where we can be better and I feel in the first-half we were in great areas and we could have been a bit more ruthless.

“Their keeper, when he’s been needed, he’s made a couple of big saves, especially from Kenny’s header – that was a great save, the save of the game.”

He added: “I can’t be disappointed with the effort the guys have given me.

“I can bemoan a wee bit of quality and ruthlessness here and there but in terms of what I’m seeing and working with every day they are giving me everything they’ve got.

“A win is only round the corner if we keep playing like that.”