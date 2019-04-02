Dundee gaffer McIntyre urges his players to hold their nerve in drop battle

Dundee boss Jim McIntyre believes his players have to learn to cope with the pressure of their relegation battle – and quickly.

His team failed to perform in Saturday’s crunch clash with St Mirren that saw them crash to the bottom of the Premiership with just seven games remaining.

Jim criticised the Dark Blues for failing to react to going behind with still over half-an-hour of the game to go.

And while he dismissed any suggestion his men were not as hungry as the Buddies, he did feel they looked jittery.

“When you are at this stage of the season and you’re involved in a relegation battle, there’s nerves out there,” he said.

“It’s about handling that and dealing with that and making sure you’re man enough that you do your own job.

“If you take care of your own job then the least you walk away with is a point. That’s where my key frustration lies.”

There were no signs of injury from the Paisley trip but Dundee are likely to make changes when they go in search of vital points at St Johnstone tomorrow night.

Paul McGowan could return in midfield after coming on at the weekend and veteran striker Kenny Miller, another sub at the Simple Digital Arena, will also be in the frame for a starting place.

Meanwhile, managing director John Nelms is to meet with fan groups this weekend.

The Dens supremo is keen to build relationships with different groups through regular informal meetings, starting before Saturday’s home clash with Aberdeen.

That’s after a fierce backlash over the recently-announced season ticket prices from supporters.