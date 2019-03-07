Dundee gaffer McIntyre ‘delighted’ at signing winger Josh Todd

Dundee manager Jim McIntyre is “delighted” to have secured the pre-contract signing of winger Josh Todd.

The 24-year-old has impressed at Queen of the South over the past year and the Dens Park boss says he’s been a fan of the former St Mirren man for a while.

The Tele revealed back in January the Dark Blues were making a move for the Englishman to bring him in at the end of his contract after he shone for the Doonhamers in their 1-1 Scottish Cup draw at Dens Park.

Todd set up the opening goal for Stephen Dobbie and was a constant menace to the home defence – something Jim is hoping to see from the midfielder in his side next season.

He said: “Josh Todd is a player I have liked for a while.

“I went to watch him a couple of times before we played them and he did exceptionally well and then did really well in the game here at Dens.

“I’m delighted we managed to do that so I’m looking forward to seeing him in the summer.

“He’s not a traditional winger that’ll hit the byline but he makes great runs beyond the strikers and he’s got a goal in him.

“He’s an athlete, he can get up and down the pitch, has really good conditioning and knows where the goal is.

“He’s also quick. You can’t have enough players with pace.

“He’s played No 10 as well and he fits the bill in terms of the type of player we want to bring to the club.”

Despite the club’s immediate future unclear as they battle relegation from the Premiership, that’s not stopped Jim putting preparations in place.

In the immediate future, however, is Hearts on Saturday at Dens Park.

Jim was at Firhill on Monday night to watch the Jambos draw 1-1 with Partick in the Scottish Cup and is hopeful his side can repeat their 2-1 success at Tynecastle last month.

He added: “We had a really good result against them last time.

“They’ve had a wee sticky period with injuries but we know we’ll have to defend better than we have because we will be tested.

“I always feel we have a chance of winning games, especially if we can get our strikers fit and, with the wide players we have, I feel we are always going to create.”