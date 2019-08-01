Dundee gaffer James McPake praises youngsters as he mulls over selection

Boss James McPake has hailed the impact of Dundee’s kids as he mulls over his team selection for Friday night’s league opener.

The Dark Blues head to East End Park to take on Dunfermline in the 2019/20 Championship curtain-raiser.

Following progression from Betfred Cup Group D into the last 16 with a 1-0 win over Inverness on Sunday, the Dee have been working hard in training with a focus on the clash in Fife.

Gaffer McPake will have choices to make in terms of his team selection.

And given the way he has spoken about young talent like Finn Robertson and others, it would not be a surprise if he threw a kid into the match.

Speaking of Robertson’s display against Inverness, McPake said: “He was great.

“I think as a team we were great. He got compliments from the other midfielders in our team for the way he plays and he’s very mature for a 16-year-old.

“I’ve worked with Finn for three or four years and played in the same team as him with the reserves.

“You get that when young players come in. They’re bright, they’re urgent and get about but he’s very mature.

“His footballing head is better than some senior players.

“He knows what to do in situations and, above all, he’s 16 so we need to manage him.”

McPake added: “Josh Mulligan came on, there’s Lyall Cameron, Michael Cunningham, Jamie Ness, Craig Curran all to come back.

“Andrew Davies was back in on Monday so there’s a lot of thoughts going on in my head.”