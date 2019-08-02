Dundee gaffer delighted to have Jamie Ness back for tonight’s Pars clash

Dundee boss James McPake is delighted to welcome back Jamie Ness to his team tonight after injury.

The former Rangers and Stoke midfielder picked up a knock at Cove Rangers in the Betfred Cup which kept him out of the following two fixtures against Peterhead and Inverness.

As the Dark Blues gear up for the Championship kick-off tonight at Dunfermline, the midfielder signed after leaving Plymouth in the summer is expected to be able to play some part.

Striker Craig Curran, meanwhile, is still a doubt after he also missed the win over Caley Thistle.

Andrew Davies, meanwhile, isn’t ready for first-team action.

McPake said: “Jamie Ness is back training, we’re delighted with that.

“Craig Curran has done a bit but we are still monitoring him.”

Despite bringing in Motherwell forward Danny Johnson last week, McPake admits he’s still on the lookout for at least two new faces.

A move for out-of-favour Aberdeen striker Stevie May has been well publicised but the situation hasn’t moved on from the club’s point of view.

The Dens gaffer said: “We are actively still looking, we still need players and there is still a month to go in the window.

“We certainly do need a couple at least.”

With the league kick-off tonight, McPake can’t wait to get going.

He added: “We’re looking forward to it.

“It’s been a long time coming but we’re ready and we’ve had a good campaign in the Betfred Cup which was hugely important to us.

“For us, the league is the big one but the importance of the Betfred was getting out the habit of getting beat.”