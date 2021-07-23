Dundee furniture firm Dovetail Enterprises wins £600,000 contract to fit out city office

A Dundee furniture firm has been awarded a £600,000 contract to fit out an organisation’s new city office.

Dundee’s Dovetail Enterprises and Glasgow’s City Building were awarded contracts that total £2 million for furniture.

The two firms will fit-out offices in Dundee and Glasgow.

Dovetail Enterprises will help Social Security Scotland set up their new Dundee offices in Agnes Husband House.

The business, based at the city’s Dunsinane Industrial Estate, is a furniture manufacturer that offers training and job opportunities to disabled people.

The firm’s commercial manager Gary Laing was delighted to have won the contract.

He said: “It is absolutely fantastic.

“It’s public money which gives a supported business the opportunity to take on this work and generate revenue.

“It is a big boost for us.”

Benefits for Dovetail Enterprises

Mr Laing set out the benefits for Dovetail Enterprises.

“It has made a positive contribution to turnover and has enhanced the profile of Dovetail,” he said.

The firm’s commercial manager added: “People can see what we can do.

“We can organise and facilitate these kind of jobs, and as long as Scottish Social Security get the product they are looking for – which I’m sure they will – then it will raise our profile.

“Hopefully we’ll generate new business from that.

“It has also allowed us to develop and foster relationships with customers in the public sector.

“Most importantly, the revenue generated for Dovetail helps to ensure we can continue with our primary goal.

“That is to provide employment for disabled and disadvantaged members of the community.

“The more work like this that we get, the more chance we’ve got to grow.”

Investment needed ‘more than ever’

Social Security Scotland is an Executive Agency of the Scottish Government.

The secretary for social justice, housing and local government, Shona Robison visited Agnes Husband House on Thursday.

She said it was important to contribute to the local economy by awarding the contracts to local firms.

She said: “We are utilising local businesses, contributing to the local economy, and also working with supported businesses.

“As Social Security Scotland continues to grow as we introduce further benefits, the economic and employment opportunities will also grow.

“At a time when we need to recover and build back from Covid-19, this investment is needed more than ever.

“The impact of Scotland’s newest public service is broader than the payment of benefits to people across Scotland.

“It is also a major employer and contributes to the wider economy through awarding contracts for goods and services.

“When we talk about delivering our social security service with dignity, fairness and respect, this isn’t exclusive to the experience of clients.

“We want this to apply equally to the people and organisations who will work for and with Social Security Scotland.”