Dundee funnyman who overcame mental health issues says ‘comedy saved my life’

A Dundee stand-up who overcame bullying and mental health issues believes that comedy saved his life.

Ray Fordyce’s life was falling into disarray as he battled depression for several years.

The former Harris Academy pupil faced years of jibes from bullies before suffering from poor mental health while studying interactive media design at Dundee University.

But the Kirkton man, 35, says comedy has been just the tonic to keep his issues under control.

Ray said: “I had a really bad time of it with a lot of bullying.

“It really knocked my confidence and I could never have imagined myself doing anything like stand-up.

“But here I am, I’m doing it and I’m really looking to push and challenge myself.”

He added: “I always liked making people laugh when I was younger but I lost all the confidence to do that when I was at school.

“I was at Abertay but I failed my course and when I went to Dundee University I just kept making so many mistakes, skipping classses and stuff like that.

“I ended up having a really dark time with depression and I sought help from the counsellor at uni which began my recovery.

“A friend of mine pointed me to a course in Edinburgh and that basically set me on my journey.”

Ray is now into his seventh year of performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival where he is currently running a showcase at the city’s Espionage.

He first performed at the Fringe in 2010 and has juggled stand-up along with his job at a fudge shop in the capital.

Many comedians — including Robin Williams, Stephen Fry and Sarah Silverman — have openly joked about their own struggles with mental illness.

While he’s never addressed the issue on stage, Ray says he’s gearing up to make light of his own difficulties.

“Stand-up has given me a voice that I never knew that I had before,” he said.

“It’s given me more confidence and it’s absolutely changed my life.

“I know a lot of comedians talk about it and joke about their own problems on stage. It’s good to feel that I’m not alone.

I haven’t really done that before but I’m looking to do longer shows and it’s something that I’m looking to perhaps incorporate in my act in the future.

“Sometimes the audience wants to see a bit of vulnerability from comics.

“I’m just looking to push myself as much as possible now. My dream is a slot on Live at the Apollo so that’s what I’m working towards.”