Dundee fundraising event for sick city kid smashes target in single night

A Dundee fundraising event smashed its target in a single night and provided enough cash for a year’s treatment for a sick city child.

Riley Welsh has been stricken with a catalogue of different ailments stemming from being born with microcephaly – a condition which impacts on brain development, leaving the seven-year-old immobile and non-verbal.

He is also unable to swallow food, needs a feeding tube and colostomy bag, as well as having seizures and a minor hole in his heart.

His mum Leigh, 26, from Coldside, discovered ABR therapy, which can help with his condition, but it is unavailable on the NHS and private sessions can cost up to £3,000 a time in Glasgow.

She launched a campaign earlier this year with a £5,000 target for the life-changing treatment which involves gentle, hands-on methods to boost the recovery of the muscular skeletal system.

And Leigh’s aunt, Alison Smith, set up a bumper night at Dundee’s Bonar Hall entitled “Riley’s ABR Bash”, with live music, raffles, an auction plus a photo booth for selfies.

She said: “We raised an amazing £6,500.

“This will cover the rest of this year’s treatment and some of next year’s ABR therapy too.

“Riley needs to get treatment for the next three or four years.

“We’d like to thank everyone who turned up on the night and donated so generously to the fund. It was a great night and people really enjoyed it, especially the band and the photo booth which was used for selfies.”

Despite the battles Riley faces in life, his mum Leigh insists he is rarely seen without a smile.

She told the Tele: “He is the happiest wee treasure and I am so proud of him.”

Riley, who goes to Kingspark School, also has severe developmental delay and is blind and deaf.

And Leigh disclosed that her son’s condition is potentially life-shortening.

Recently Riley had been suffering from up to 10 seizures a day.

Many of these seizures can last up to 20 minutes.