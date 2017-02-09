A woman who fraudulently claimed £32,000 of benefits has been jailed for eight months.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Elizabeth Hughes, 36, of Fintry Crescent, admitted fraudulently claiming child and working tax credits over a three-year period.

She told benefit bosses she had separated from her husband in 2009 until September 2013, when in fact they were living as a married couple throughout that time.

HMRC investigations revealed the couple had been on holiday together during their alleged separation, posed for family photos and Hughes had commented on Facebook that her husband was “the bestest”.

Fiscal depute Vicki Bell told the court Hughes, who works as a self-employed child minder, had originally claimed credit in 2009, stating she was married.

The fiscal said: “In August 2009 the accused informed HMRC she was no longer with her husband and claimed as a single parent.

“She confirmed this was her status on another four occasions after that. Then in September 2013, the accused informed HMRC she had reconciled with her husband in April 2012.”

The investigation revealed the couple had lived together since 2004, maintained joint bank accounts and together paid household bills since then.

Both were interviewed and admitted having financial problems.