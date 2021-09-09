Dundee framing service creates new jobs as it opens Aberdeen store

Dundee-based Elvie Framing is set to open its first Aberdeen store this autumn.

It will offer a complete service, from printing and framing large quantities for an interior design project to framing for bespoke projects.

The new store will initially employ three people, almost doubling the firm’s workforce.

It’s Dundee store currently employs four staff.

Elvie Framing owner Lee Whyte said: “We’ve been the best kept secret behind much of the UK’s framing business for a number of years.

“Many of the pictures and frames on office walls and homes started life within our Dundee factory.

“We felt the time was right to expand the business.

“We want to share that story beyond our Dundee roots with an additional retail unit – Aberdeen was the obvious choice.”

The entrepreneur started the business working from his garage and now takes up a 3,000 sq ft unit on Kilspindie Road.

He said the success of the shop in Dundee has allowed the firm to expand.

“Without the good customers here in Dundee we wouldn’t have been able to open the shop in Aberdeen,” he said.

“During lockdown, people have supported local businesses and that has allowed us to expand.”

New range for Aberdeen store

Elvie Framing is moving into Knight Property Group’s retail unit at 13 Chapel Street, in the west end of Aberdeen city centre.

Mr Whyte hopes to welcome Aberdonians to the new store in mid-October.

He added: “Chapel Street is a great base to enable us to grow in the Granite City.

“We aim to open the store this autumn with a new range we’ve been working on.”

The other three tenants in the development are Ironstone, Arch & Main and Almondline.

Knight Property Group founder James Barrack said: “Securing the final tenant for this retail development is a fantastic boost for the retail offering in the city centre and in particular the west end.

“We were committed to providing the quality retail units our customers wanted.

“We wish each tenant every success as the city centre begins to open up again.”

Elvie Framing are known in Dundee for framing sports shirts, among other items.