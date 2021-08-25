Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Four times limit drink driver from Dundee caught again with even higher reading

By Gordon Currie
August 25, 2021, 8:00 am
Amanda Keiller at Dundee Sheriff Court
A woman caught driving when she was nearly four times over the limit was waiting to appear in court when she was caught again – nearly six times above the limit.

Amanda Keiller, 58, was banned from driving for three years and fined £600 when she admitted both charges at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Gregor Murray also placed her under supervision for a year and told her: “It has been obvious to you for many years and now it is obvious to the court you have a serious drink problem.

“The timing of the second offence is of concern because it was very shortly after the first but it is clear you have now taken some steps to address the problem.

“This was aggravated by the proximity of the offences, the very substantial reading and the fact you were subject to an undertaking to appear in court at the time.”

‘May have difficulty gaining licence back’

Keiller, Glenogil Avenue, Dundee, admitted driving with a reading of 83/22 mics at Tesco Express in the city’s Strathmartine Road on June 24, last year.

She also admitted driving under the influence of alcohol in various streets close to her home on August 18, last year.

Her reading was 122/22 mics.

Solicitor Iain Houston, defending, said: “She has a quite severe drink problem.

“She is effectively an alcoholic and has had that problem for many years.

“At the end of her disqualification she may have difficulty gaining her licence back.

“If she wants to drive again she will have to convince DVLA that she is totally abstinent from alcohol.”