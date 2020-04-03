Dundee four charged with kidnapping, assault and drug offences

Four men have been charged with a litany of offences including kidnapping a woman and pointing a gun at her head demanding information.

Darren Towns, 30, 28-year-old Cameron Bruce, 23-year-old Cairan Bruce and 47-year-old Dean McLaren are all named on an indictment and are set to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court later this year for trial.

Towns, of Methven Walk, Cameron Bruce, of Gourdie Street, and Cairan Bruce, of Helmsdale Drive, are accused of acting together and with another in abducting Tracey Divers on November 27 last year at Peddie Street, Dundee, an unknown field and Bridgefoot near the city.

The trio are accused of seizing Ms Divers by the body, dragging her towards the vehicle, brandishing knives and forcing her into the rear of the vehicle before placing cable ties on her wrists.

They are said to have driven her to an unspecified location before forcing her out of the vehicle and into a field where they threatened her and demanded information, before placing the barrel of a firearm at her head.

Towns, Bruce and Bruce are then alleged to have robbed Ms Divers of £140 in cash and a quantity of crack cocaine.

Towns, of Methven Walk, is further accused of being concerned in the supply of cocaine at an address in Glenagnes Road and elsewhere in Dundee between June 1 2018 and November 25 2019.

Cameron Bruce and Cairan Bruce are also alleged to have acted together in attending at another address in Glenagnes Road on November 25 2019 and acting in a threatening manner.

They are said to have forced their way in uninvited and demanded to speak to an occupant, before shouting, swearing, and threatening violence.

Furthermore, both Bruces and Towns are said to have acted together in behaving in a threatening manner at the same address on November 26, entering uninvited, searching the property and threatening violence.

Towns, together with Cameron Bruce and another unknown individual, is also accused of assaulting David McDermott by repeatedly punching him on the head and body and striking him repeatedly with hammers and a metal pole to his severe injury and danger of his life.

On November 25 2019, Towns, Cameron Bruce and an unknown individual are also said to have assaulted Ms Divers, striking her on the head and body with hammers and punching and kicking her on the head and body to her injury.

Towns and McLaren, of Eden Street, are further alleged to have uttered threats of violence, brandished a baseball bat and repeatedly struck a vehicle at the Travelodge hotel on Strathmore Avenue on November 29 last year.

McLaren faces three separate charges of drug possession at his home address on December 1, where he is alleged to have possessed cocaine, cannabis and amphetamines.

All four men are on bail, and are set to appear for a further first diet hearing on June 30.

