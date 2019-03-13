Dundee forward Scott Wright says attitudes must change for side to survive relegation

On-loan forward Scott Wright says the mindset has to change at Dundee if they are to save their Premiership skins.

The good news from his point of view is he can see that happening in the changing-room but he knows just how important it is to start turning that into results that can keep them up.

Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Hearts made it three losses on the bounce.

With Celtic on the horizon next, not many will be expecting the Dark Blues to pick up anything.

However, Wright knows matches are running out and he insists Dundee can’t afford to be push-overs against the league leaders.

He said: “We know it’ll be tough but every game is a big game, a tough game for us now.

“We’re not in a position where we can think about not getting results, if Celtic are going to win then they’re going to have to work for it.

“We won’t just be pushed over and let them take three points.

“They are coming to Dens and we have to give them a right good game.”

He added: “We maybe just need one result and then we can build some momentum.

“I think it is just a matter of time before the momentum starts to go our way.

“You could see the fans were right behind us on Saturday and they can feel that.

“It’s not like there’s nothing in the performances, it is just a matter of time.”

The 21-year-old has made an impact in his short time since joining from Aberdeen on loan, scoring twice and giving a real attacking threat.

Coming from the Dons to get game time, Wright has admitted he’s had to change his mental approach to matches.

He added: “There is a different mindset.

“There is pressure on Aberdeen being at the top of the table, going for the league or second place, but it is a different sort of pressure.

“This is a bigger pressure, I think, because, obviously, we are fighting to stay in the league.

“But I think this will be brilliant for my football education, having to deal with the pressure of every game being massive.

“At Aberdeen, you are expected to win every single week whereas here it’s about hoping you get that result that can keep you up.

“However, the manager has come in and he’s looking to change that and to make sure if a team beats us then they’ll have had to work hard to do so.

“He’s changing the mindset of the changing-room.

“He has the mindset of going into games to win them and to attack teams which I love.”

Wright was frustrated he couldn’t help the Dark Blues break through a physically strong Hearts defence at the weekend as they fell to a one-goal defeat despite creating a number of chances themselves.

He said: “Before they scored we had a few chances and I actually thought it was only a matter of time before we get a goal.

“Obviously, they scored against the run of play.

“We couldn’t let that affect us, we had to keep playing but as the score reflects the goal didn’t come for us, not through lack of trying.

“We threw everything at it but it ended up being one of those days.

“It was frustrating to play in, never mind for the fans watching it, they feel it as much as us.

“Hearts have big physical boys so we were trying to move the ball quicker and get down the sides of them. We created chances but the final third let us down.

“We can’t be hungover about that, we just need to take whatever positives we can from that and get ready for this weekend.

“We take on Celtic and that’s all we can focus on now.”