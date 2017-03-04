As Dundee await news on the extent of the injury to centre-back Julen Etxabeguren, there is also concern over another injury picked up this week.

Spanish defender Etxabeguren was stretchered off in some pain during the second half of the 1-0 defeat to Partick in midweek.

He was then taken to hospital to assess the damage to his Achilles tendon.

The 25-year-old missed the home draw with Kilmarnock a few weeks back with a similar problem.

He shook that off and returned to the team the following week but collapsed during the Thistle defeat.

And the Dark Blues are still to hear whether or not he has ruptured the tendon — which would mean an extended period on the sidelines.

Also limping off was striker Henrik Ojamaa, who was replaced just minutes before Julen with 65 on the clock.

The Estonian international took a sore one in the middle of the park and had to be replaced.

Not having a match this weekend due to the Scottish Cup may well mean he doesn’t miss any games, however, as manager Paul Hartley hopes a bit of rest can let Ojamaa heal while allowing any niggles around the squad to clear up, too.

Hartley said: “Ojamaa felt a knock. We’ve got a few days to get them rested up and ready to go on Monday.

“That’s the way it’s going to be, we’ll have to dust ourselves down and get over it.

“We know we can play a lot better than Wednesday and we need to be ready for St Johnstone.

“We’re going to have some really scrappy games and we keep saying every point is going to be vital.”