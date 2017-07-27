Dundee FC birthday boy Craig Wighton has stood up to taunting messages from rival fans on social media.

The forward, whose last-minute winner in the last derby in May 2016 confirmed United’s relegation to the Championship, looks set to miss the entire season after suffering a serious knee injury in training last week.

A number of tweets, appearing to come from the accounts of Dundee United fans, expressed pleasure at the now-20-year-old’s horrific injury.

One such message which irked the dark blue faithful was one Arab posting “satisfying” in response to the news.

Another showed a picture of a mobility scooter parked in a disabled bay in Invergowrie with the tweet signing off “From everyone in the George Fox stand.”

However, the Dundee star hit back at trolls.

Replying to a happy birthday message, left by a fan urging him not to let the negative messages get him down, Wighton said: “Cheers mate! Only thing that is down is them.”

The boyhood Dundee fan would have been hoping to have had a strong season at Dens under new boss Neil McCann but could now have to wait until the start of the 2018/19 season to play again.

Wighton had come off the back of a strong summer, playing for Scotland U/20s as they got to the semi-finals of the prestigious Toulon Tournament, beating Brazil in the process.