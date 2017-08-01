Dundee forklift driver, 49, died in horror accident when massive pipes fell on him

A forklift driver died when two massive pipes fell from a storage rack and landed on him, a court heard on Monday.

Mark Burry was working at Rigmar Services, based in Dundee’s docks area, when he was killed in the horror accident.

A fatal accident inquiry is now to be staged into his death in September.

The 49-year-old was contracted by Marine Support Tayside Ltd and was sent to work at Rigmar’s site in Prince Charles Wharf.

He was helping to move items as part of a downsizing operation on February 12.

Fiscal depute Gavin Callaghan told a preliminary hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court: “A storage rack A-frame holding a significant number of pipes fell and he was struck by one or two that had fallen.

“As a result, he suffered injuries from which he died.

“Nobody actually saw it happen.

“There are no witnesses who can actually say that they saw the accident happen.

“There were witnesses who heard a noise and looked around — but nobody saw the fatal accident occur.”

Sheriff Alastair Brown ordered a further preliminary hearing on September 12 ahead of a fatal accident inquiry later that month.

Addressing three members of Mr Burry’s family who attended court, the sheriff said: “I’d like to record my condolences to the family.

“It is easy to lose sight that there is a person involved in this type of case who you have lost.”

Speaking shortly after Mr Burry’s death, his brother Nobby Burry, 53, said: “I am just totally gutted. It is really hard to believe — it has started to sink in a bit over the last few days, but it’s still a big shock to the system.

“He worked there for 10 years and he knew exactly what he was doing. He knew that it was a dangerous job but he had been there so long. Some of the stuff they work with is really heavy and accidents happen.”

Nobby described his brother as “cheery and happy” but added: “Mark liked a good moan too.

“He didn’t drink much, he just went around visiting members of the family. He loved going and visiting our mum — he was a family man through and through.”

Mark is survived by mum Violet, older brothers David and Nobby and younger sister Michele.