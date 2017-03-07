He’s worked on some of the most high-profile murders and shootings across Tayside.

But now, former police officer Neil Coupar has a new role — having been appointed to Abertay University as a lecturer in forensic science.

Speaking to the Tele, he shed light on some of the darkest moments in the city’s recent history.

Neil, 54, said: “I have worked on criminal incidents with Tayside, Fife and Northern Constabulary. If there has been any air crash or murder or a serious sexual offence committed, I will have had involvement in the investigation.”

He spent 16 of his 27 years in the police as a scene examiner after joining the service in 1988.

Neil said he signed up to the force because he had a fascination with famous murders and the investigations behind them — and had encounters with police detectives when his dad Alex ran a photographic business in Dundee.

He said: “When I was a lad I met all these great detectives and I never thought I would become one of them.”

When he became a ‘SOCO’ — a Scenes of Crime Officer — he brought a wealth of practical experience, including firearms training at RM Condor in Arbroath.

His experience in forensic examination and his valuable testimonials in court has helped put killers and rapists behind bars.

Among the cases Neil worked on was that of Mary McLaren, who was brutally raped and murdered by serial offender Patrick Rae in February 2010.

“Mary McLaren was a sad, tragic story,” said Neil.

“She was out on a night out at a disco and never came home — alarm bells were raised and following an extensive search her body was found off of the Marketgait.

“Nobody imagines these things happening.”

As a forensics investigator, Neil was involved in Mary’s post mortem, working alongside pathologists to photograph injuries on her body and take forensic samples that helped to secure Rae’s conviction.

He said: “Forensics deals with the dark side of cases.

“We’re just hopeful we can bring closure to a family, or bring in other agencies that make sure that whatever happened doesn’t happen again.”

Neil was also involved in investigating the murder of Jolanta Bledaite, who was killed in 2008.

Her death, known as the “head on the beach” murder after her body parts washed up on the beach in Arbroath, was described by Neil as a “very disturbing” case.

“We had to tell much as possible which left me just looking at the bones to see if there were any cut marks on them which could be linked to any recovered weapons.

“There is a photograph of me with a left hand and a right hand, examining them.

“But that is one of my roles. It was very disturbing but we are there to do a job and we were looking for a result.

“I show compassion towards the deceased, but equally you show compassion to the family and next of kin. There are people involved who want answers.”

Neil said he couldn’t let the job become personal. Instead, he was driven by the satisfaction of “catching the bad guys” or at least finding a satisfying conclusion.

“What I do doesn’t necessarily lead to a conviction. I have dealt with insurance accidents which have led to massive fines from the Health and Safety Executive.

“That’s the beauty of forensics — it’s lawful, whether the matter is civil or criminal. All told it’s a job I knew I could do. My wife is a nursing assistant — I couldn’t do that. I wouldn’t have the patience.”