Dundee forecast to be warmer than Barcelona as heatwave predicted

It might have felt like winter was never-ending this past week, but Tayside is set to be warmer than parts of Spain in the coming days as summer kicks into gear.

By next Tuesday, Dundee and Perth are forecast to record temperatures higher than Barcelona, which is good news for organisers of a number of local events – including Stobfest, which kicks off tomorrow.

The mercury is expected to hit 16C in Dundee and as high as 18C in Perth – Barcelona is only expected to reach 13C.

The sunnier weather is set to last in Dundee for the rest of next week.

Meanwhile in Perth, temperatures will continue to climb, with next weekend’s top temperature in the Fair City set to break 20C.

Tonight’s weather is expected to be mainly dry, with bright or sunny spells.

The odd shower is possible. It will still feel quite cool even in sunshine, according to the Met Office, with very light winds.

With the warmer weather set to grace the banks of the Tay, beachgoers are being reminded to pick-up their litter and belongings once they’ve finished sunning themselves on the city’s award winning beaches.

A recent investigation by the Tele showed the waterfront areas – in particular Grassy beach in Broughty Ferry – are blighted with mess when sun worshippers descend, causing more work for council environmental staff.

As well as the human toll, the risk to sea life and animals who call the beach home rises.

Dr Chiara Guilia Bertulli, a sightings officer at Sea Watch, recently told the Tele things like plastic bags in our waters have deadly consequences for the marine population.

Dundee City Council’s neighbourhood services convener Kevin Cordell previously said: “The better weather seems to bring out the worst in some folk but I would ask that everyone respects the wonderful beach we have and other beach users.

“We will be supplying extra waste disposal provision over the summer months. So there really is no excuse for not disposing of your rubbish responsibly.

“I ask people to take pride in their city and put litter in the bin or take it home with them.”

Keep Scotland Beautiful named Broughty beach as one of its best in a recent assessment.