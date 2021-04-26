Dundee footcare specialist to offer free support to city’s most vulnerable

Nobody knows better than Elaine Woods the benefits of healthy feet.

And now the foot health practitioner, who runs Heal ’n Toes in Broughty Ferry, will offer her services for free to some of Dundee’s most vulnerable.

From the middle of May, when she can begin operating fully after lockdown restrictions are eased, Elaine will be working with the Eagles Wings Trust to help those most in need of treatment.

She said: “It has been a hard year for everyone and I wanted to do something to benefit some of the most vulnerable in our community.

“I wanted to give people who use the Eagles Wings Trust the opportunity to get their toenails cut and assessed for any other complications.

“I will also be giving them fresh socks that have been donated to make them feel better during these tough times.”

I’m well aware of footcare benefits’

Elaine has previously provided free services at Coldside Church and The Haven in the Hilltown, since 2017, where it has been hugely successful.

The new Eagles Wings Trust initiative had been planned for December, but had to be put on hold due to Covid.

She said: “As a former nurse I am very well aware of the benefits of good foot health care.

“I am also aware that when I am with someone providing this treatment that I can sometimes discover other medical worries or concerns they may have and point them in the right direction for further help.

“I’m now ready to go on May 12 and am really looking forward to getting started.”

‘Support is so valuable’

Tony Gibson, a charity support worker at Eagles Wings Trust said the foot care Elaine was offering to people there was “invaluable.”

He said: “Not only does it provide the health aspect but it makes the people who come here feel like they are a ‘normal’ part of society – that people aren’t turning their noses up at them and calling them derogatory names but actually caring for them.”

“Many of the people who come here are on their feet all the time and not able to afford to use public transport etc so we have seen some really crippling foot conditions.

“The care that Elaine will provide will have a very positive impact for very many people who will benefit and makes them feel equal with everyone else.”