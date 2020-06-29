Dundee footballers raise almost £2,000 for NHS

A local football club have managed to raise almost £2,000 for NHS charities after running, walking and cycling throughout May.

Members of the Dryburgh Athletic Community Club, a football team based in the West End of the city, raised £1,880 over the last month, in order to support the health service during the coronavirus crisis.

The women’s team players raised money by walking, running and cycling 190 miles each over the course of 30 days.

More than 30 players took part in the mammoth challenge, raising money through donations to their JustGiving page and smashing their original target of £500.

John Beatt, the chairman of the club, also took part in the challenge, along with several other coaches from the team.

“It’s just fantastic that we were able to raise so much money,” he said.

“It’s all going to NHS charities, so I know it will get put to good use.

“I’m incredibly proud of the girls.

“They took the challenge on and did really, really well with it.

“Not only has it raised money for NHS charities but it’s also helped give our girls some focus and daily goals to help with their fitness.

“The players really enjoyed the challenge and many have kept the daily exercise in their routine.

“Obviously, we haven’t been able to train for a while, so when we closed our doors we thought about how we could keep active and do something good.

“We just felt like this was a very current and important thing that we could help with.

“The 190 miles that we had to travel was a bit of a spin on it being Covid-19.”

The community club, which was founded in 2008, has supported local charities before, and plans to continue doing so in the future.

John added: “While we aren’t looking to do anything else at the moment, we do a lot of work in the West End of Dundee, helping to support the local community.

“We’re definitely looking forward to doing more fundraising like this in the future.”