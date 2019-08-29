Dundee footballers help raise nearly £1,000 for UK-based international relief and development charity

Footballers in Dundee have helped to raise nearly £1,000 for a UK-based international relief and development charity.

Former Morgan Academy pupil Iftekhar Yaqub said the Dadz vs Ladz match played at the DISC last Sunday was a “roaring success”.

The money raised will go towards helping war orphans in the Middle East on behalf of the Ummah Welfare Trust.

Speaking after the match, Iftekhar said: “The match was a roaring success and the weather for the event was great.

“We managed to raise a brilliant total of nearly £1,000 on the day which is great effort on top of the money that had already been raised.”

Iftekhar previously revealed that they had already raised nearly £650 through the successful Cakesaway campaign in which local organisations – including the Ballhousie Care Group – received donations of cakes.

He said he couldn’t thank Dundonians enough for their generosity during the fundraising effort.