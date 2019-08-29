Thursday, August 29th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Dundee

Dundee footballers help raise nearly £1,000 for UK-based international relief and development charity

by Reporter
August 29, 2019, 5:29 pm
© SuppliedPicture shows some of the players who took part in the match at the DISC.
Picture shows some of the players who took part in the match at the DISC.
Send us a story

Footballers in Dundee have helped to raise nearly £1,000 for a UK-based international relief and development charity.

Former Morgan Academy pupil Iftekhar Yaqub said the Dadz vs Ladz match played at the DISC last Sunday was a “roaring success”.

The money raised will go towards helping war orphans in the Middle East on behalf of the Ummah Welfare Trust.

Speaking after the match, Iftekhar said: “The match was a roaring success and the weather for the event was great.

“We managed to raise a brilliant total of nearly £1,000 on the day which is great effort on top of the money that had already been raised.”

Iftekhar previously revealed that they had already raised nearly £650 through the successful Cakesaway campaign in which local organisations – including the Ballhousie Care Group – received donations of cakes.

He said he couldn’t thank Dundonians enough for their generosity during the fundraising effort.

Breaking