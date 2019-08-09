Dundee footballer Kiah the third member of her family to be capped for Scotland

A Dundee family is celebrating footballing success after all three children were capped for Scotland.

Kiah Irvine, 14, is the latest sibling to be selected for the Boys and Girls Club Scotland (BGCS) team, following in the footsteps of her two older brothers, Logan and Jamie.

BGCS uses sport as a way of helping youngsters reach their potential.

It is believed this is the first time one group of three siblings has all been capped.

Mum Carol said: “Kiah was selected to play for the under-15 team against Wales.

“Her oldest brother was also selected to play for the under-15 team a few years ago and her middle brother has earned three caps for the squad.

“I have been told that this is the first time any sibling group of three has been capped.”

And she was full of praise for the opportunities that come with being part of the national squad.

She said: “Playing for the Scotland team is a great way to meet new people.

“Kiah really enjoyed herself over the weekend and came back with friends she will have for a long time.

“They only took about 16 girls to Wales for each team – so it’s a great achievement to be selected.”

But Kiah, who goes to St John’s High School, said the tough selection process was an invaluable experience.

She was invited along to a training session, and from there was offered a trial, and then eventually she was asked to train with the first team.

“If you were good enough you got called back to a second session.

“Then if you were selected you got an email and then you had to go train with the team.”

Kiah’s debut was at South Wales University.

She said: “We travelled down on the Friday and when we arrived we went straight to training for the match.”

She added: “Our game on Saturday was a close one but we managed to win it 3-2.”

Playing for the Boys and Girls Club team has given Kiah a taste of what could be to come.

She said: “I want to take football as far as I can go.

“I would definitely try out for the team again next year if the opportunity comes up.”

BGCS has around 10,000 youngsters taking part in activities organised by the club each week.