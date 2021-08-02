News / Dundee Dundee football therapy group launches to combat poor mental health By Emma O'Neill August 2, 2021, 5:47 pm Richie Peter-Tennant will be launching a new football mental health group. Alan Richardson A Dundee-based mental health support group is inviting people along for a game of football to combat isolation and mental health issues. Walk and Blether is launching The Tay Football Therapy Group from August 23. Organiser Richie Peter-Tennant hopes to encourage people who are feeling a bit down or alone to come for a kick around at Downfield playing fields every Monday afternoon. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe