A football hooligan who was banned from attending games involving Dundee teams or the national side is behind bars for dealing heroin.

Jamie Gilchrist, 23, appeared in court after being snared by police while in possession of the Class A substance with accomplice Dale Bennett, also 23.

The pair admitted at Dundee Sheriff Court that they’d been concerned in the supply of heroin at Blackness Road and Baldovan Terrace on March 12 2015.

It’s understood that Gilchrist provided a safe house from which Bennett could deal the drugs. Now the duo have been jailed for a combined total of almost six years.

Gilchrist, of Ward Road, will serve two years and six months in prison — while Bennett, of Maryatt Street, has been jailed for a total of three years and two months.

Police took out an order against Gilchrist in June 2015 — following a campaign lasting several months — which saw the 6ft 8in thug banned from attending any games involving Dundee, Dundee United and Scotland.

The ban ordered him to sign in with police during the first half of any games involving the sides.

The order came after he had previously been found guilty of fighting Hamilton Academical fans, and running on to the pitch at Dundee FC’s Dens Park.

He avoided jail and a football banning order in 2013 despite being part of a gang which had a mass brawl with Hamilton fans at a retail park next to the Accies’ New Douglas Park in 2011.

The two gangs of up to 30 casuals fought each other and even spat at disgusted onlookers during the scrap, while Gilchrist’s mates made what appeared to be Nazi salutes.

In May 2014 former Harris Academy pupil Gilchrist again escaped a banning order despite invading the pitch at Dens Park.

After being found guilty of breach of the peace he was fined £300.

His jailing comes as police continue targeting drug dealers as part of Operation Slate.

Superintendent Graeme Murdoch said the activity “continues to be successful in reducing harm to our communities by removing illegal drugs from our streets”.