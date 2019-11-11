Dundee football fans walk to derby clash for mental health and suicide prevention charity

A mental health walk to raise cash for charity was a big success.

Almost 100 people took part in the walk and talk event ahead of Friday’s Dundee Derby which saw Dundee United win 2-0.

Organised by Richard Peter-Tennant and Paul Murphy, the walk set off from Dens, headed towards the Balgay Hill Bar before returning to the football ground ahead of kick-off.

The event was organised to raise awareness of men’s mental health and suicide prevention.

Richard said: “The walk went well. The money is still coming in. It’s about £1,700 at the moment.

“We had up to 100 people involved. Some did both legs, some did one and we had a few in the pub supporting the walk as well.

“To see fans from loads of different clubs walking, talking and laughing with each other is something Paul and myself are immensely proud of.

“We plan to do more walks. One in Dunfermline on January 25 and the Dundee Derby again in April 2020.”

The money will be shared between charities in Dundee.