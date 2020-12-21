Dundee football clubs hand out Christmas hampers to ‘Festive Friends’

Dundee’s football clubs have switched tack to ensure hundreds of households will be tucking into turkey this Christmas.

Dundee FC in the Community and Dundee United Community Trusts normally host a Festive Friends Christmas meal but because of the coronavirus outbreak they have had to adapt to home deliveries instead.

The clubs will be handing out Christmas hampers this week to those in need this festive season, including pensioners, those who are isolated, families who are struggling and students who cannot go home for the holidays.

Jamie Kirk, chief executive of Dundee United Community Trust, said: “We are planning on delivering 140 boxes.

“We normally have everyone come to Tannadice and we would always prefer to host it there but we are pleased to be able to still help.

“We will be delivering a hot meal on Christmas Day but they will also have the option to have it delivered on December 23 and 24 and then get it reheated.

“It will be a three course meal with turkey and all the trimmings, alongside a grab bag full of essential food, gifts and a present from Santa.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

“Everyone, regardless of when their food is delivered, will get a phone call on Christmas Day to see how they are because normally they would get two or three hours at the Festive Friends lunch and we still want to make sure everyone is okay.

“Isolated older people are our primary target for the hampers and we will also be supporting local families who have fallen on hard times and are maybe not able to pull together a meal of that size, it can be a lot of pressure on families.

“We also want to give people things to see them beyond Christmas because there are some services and charities not operating as they would normally.

“We have referrals coming in daily and we are quite excited to be able to help everyone and we are also expecting referrals from students who can’t get home – we are here to help anyone who needs us.

“We are thrilled to be able to help.”

Dundee in the Community will also be delivering hampers as part of a week of charitable acts in the run up to Christmas Eve.

After getting food donations from Tesco Riverside, the first team players will be handing the hampers out personally.

Greg Fenton, community manager at Dundee in the Community, said: “We are going to be delivering 50 hampers to people in the community.

“There will be food and quite a bit of chocolate, a general festive hamper.

“Those getting the hampers will be those we work with on football memories, our senior programmes and those who are socially isolated.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

“The first team players will be helping to deliver the hampers as well and it will not just be dropping the hamper off and moving onto the next house.

“We will be giving them the hamper and then speaking to them to make sure they are okay and see if they need any support.

“It could be the first person they have spoken to in a couple of days.

“We have had referrals from neighbours and from friends and family down south who can’t come back up this year and their parents are left sitting on their own.

“Each year we normally have Festive Friends in the stadium with a big Christmas meal and school children singing carols, it is a real fun afternoon.

“But because of coronavirus we can’t do that this year, no one is allowed in the stadium, so we had to do something different.

“It is not ideal, but it is still something.”