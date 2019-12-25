Dundee foodbanks helping those in need during the festive period

The festive period is often a time for extravagance, but with Dundee having one of the highest rates of poverty in Scotland, what help is there for people who are struggling?

Tele spoke to those who are helping out during Christmas to ensure nobody misses out on celebrating the special day.

Rob Pettifer, who is one of the four staff members at the Eagles Wings Trust – a charity which helps the homeless throughout Dundee – spoke of the efforts staff and volunteers were making to ensure those who are struggling in Dundee have Christmas to remember.

He explained: “On the run-up to Christmas we do lots of work. For example we have been giving out presents and we’ve done a meal with the Steeple because we don’t have the facilities here.

“And on most nights we are out and about delivering presents and hot food as well.”

But Rob also highlighted that there is an abundance of provision in place over the Christmas period, leading the day itself to be a surprisingly quieter affair.

He said: “We find that during the Christmas period our numbers actually tend to drop down because there are other things going on.

“We went out last year and it was very quiet because a lot of the guys had already been for their Christmas meals.”

For charities like Eagles Wings Trust that cater for the homeless and those who are struggling, Christmas is often a time where they have increased awareness of the work they do. But volunteers were quick to highlight that these social issues exist all year round and not just during the festive period.

Isdale Anderson, who has volunteered at the charity for three years, said: “At Christmas, people are definitely more aware of those who are struggling and they may be more motivated to do something about it.

“But as Rob was saying, there are a lot of things going on at this time of year and you find that there is actually less people using this service.

“We get people wanting to volunteer and a lot of extra donations and that’s great, but it would be nice to have that all throughout the year.”

For those who use the service that Eagles Wings Trust provides, it is a source of support that often proves to be a vital lifeline and 40-year-old Kimberley Hutchinson, who is currently living in a homeless shelter, is one of those who has benefited from the help on offer.

She explained: “We’ve benefited from a lot here.

“They can get you into rehab and give you assistance on things like that which has been really helpful.”

And although Christmas is time to catch up with family and friends, it can also bring back painful memories of years gone by.

Kimberley added: “My sister actually passed away on Christmas Day so I have not celebrated it for 16 years but this year I think my partner and I are going to my uncle’s house for the day this year.

“Usually I stay in my bed but my partner and two pals will going up to my uncle’s as well so hopefully it will be a nice day.”