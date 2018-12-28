Dundee Foodbank nets cash and donations from generous football fans

Generous football fans have donated nearly half a tonne of food and more than £2,000 to Dundee’s foodbanks following a collection at Tannadice.

Donations were taken in for Dundee Foodbank and local charity Taught by Muhammad at Saturday’s match between Dundee United and Falkirk.

The annual collection is organised by the club together with its community trust and the Dundee United supporters society, ArabTrust.

Colin Clement, a member of ArabTrust, said the level of support shown by football fans had been “brilliant”.

He added: “It’s the right time of year to help out the foodbanks as well – these guys are so overstretched as they go into January.”

Rizwan Rafik, operations manager at Taught by Muhammad, said: “It’s great to see everyone working together regardless of their faith, background and race to help those in need.”

Michael Calder, stock co-ordinator of Dundee Foodbank, added: “We’re very grateful to Dundee United for their continued support.”