Dundee foodbank formed less than three months ago has already handed out more than 900 parcels to needy families

A foodbank which was formed less than three months ago has already handed out more than 900 parcels to needy families in Dundee.

After some services across the city reported people queuing up an hour before foodbanks open to get much-needed food for their families, the Kirkton Community Larder has revealed the extent of the poverty crisis.

Some of the most vulnerable are forced to make repeated visits to foodbanks across the city, with some even travelling in from as far afield as Coupar Angus to use the service,

The Kirkton facility launched at the end of June and has already seen a large uptake in its service.

Meanwhile, in the same period, the city-wide Dundee Foodbank distributed 1,350 parcels which have fed 2,800 people. The volunteers that run the service predict they will distribute as many as 10,000 this year.

And the Lochee Community Larder, which was launched seven weeks ago, has handed out around 350 bags in that time.

The Kirkton service offers people the chance to take up to 13 items at the cost of £2 for a bag and has already proved a lifeline to many people.

Eddie Baines, one of the volunteers that helps to run the larder, said: “We are not making profits, it goes back into the food larder.

“We get a lot of people that are working coming through the system. It’s sad to see people that are doing full-time jobs that are still struggling with bills.”

Samantha Bruce runs the Food For Thought service in Charleston and recently helped launch the Lochee Community Larder.

The service has been open for seven weeks with Sam saying they have handed out roughly 350 bags in that time.

She said: “It’s been busy, I knew it was going to be.

“We did know how much of a need there was and that was why we opened up the larder in Lochee.”

Edna Molloy, 58, from Ardler, uses both Kirkton’s larder and the service in Lochee because she is unable to work because of epilepsy.

She said both initiatives helped her cut down her £50 food bill.

Morgan Gray, 19, from Lochee, also attends both services.

She said: “It’s great. We’ve got kids. You get quite a lot out of it.”

Mother and daughter Susan Thomson, 49, and Paula Robertson, 19, from Kirkton, have been to the local service a few times.

Susan said: “I get paid fortnightly and sometimes you run out of things. It’s been a great help. You get a couple of days’ food at least.”

Leanne Gourlay travels from Coupar Angus to use the service. She said: “I’ve known Eddie for 16 years, it’s amazing what he is doing. It’s just a shame there’s not anything else like this. It helps. There’s nothing in Coupar Angus.”

Meanwhile, Ken Linton, who manages Dundee Foodbank, said he was shocked to hear about the demand in just one area.

Mr Linton said: “If that’s what the foodbank in Kirkton is handing out, plus what we’re handing out, plus Taught by Muhammad who also hand out food, that seems like a high number. It shows there is clearly a big issue across the city.”

Mr Linton said he thought the reason for the high numbers was down to a change in benefits as people are often hit with a delay period when switching over to Universal Credit.