Dundee Foodbank appeals for donations of tinned food and toilet roll

Dundee Foodbank is appealing for donations.

The charity, which provides food to individuals and families in need across the city, has a shortage of tinned goods.

In particular, it is in need of tinned ready meals, tinned fish, tinned fruit and toilet roll.

Manager Ken Linton said: “We normally have a slight increase in demand during the school holidays.

“It is something we are well used to and that we prepare for.”

Mr Linton added that with the schools now back, the foodbank was keen to renew stock levels in its warehouse.

The foodbank is located on Dunsinane Avenue and is open Monday to Friday from 10am-4pm.

The charity provides three days of nutritionally balanced emergency food to those in need.

The foodbank opened in 2012 and last year provided 8,500 emergency food supplies to people in crisis.