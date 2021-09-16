Dundee Foodbank accused of discrimination for job advert asking for Christian values and ‘live connection with the church’

A Dundee foodbank has been accused of breaching equality law by advertising for a job saying the successful candidate must have “Christian values”.

The listing, which was posted to the foodbank’s website this week, offers a full-time role as a stock coordinator at the charity’s warehouse.

According to the advert, the role includes warehouse management, organising donations and keeping track of stock levels.

Despite the seemingly secular duties, the listing says applicants must “be in full agreement with our Christian values” and “evidence a live connection with the church”.

Dundee Foodbank is a member of the Trussell Trust’s foodbank network, receiving guidance and support from the charity, but is independently run and governed.

‘Flagrantly breaching Equality Act’

Although the foodbank is a self-proclaimed Christian charity, critics have hit out at the demands of the advert, claiming it breaches discrimination law.

The Equality Act, passed in 2010, prohibits discrimination against people who possess protected characteristics, one of which is religion.

This means that it is illegal to reject someone for a job due to their religious beliefs.

Fraser Sutherland, chief executive of Humanist Society Scotland, which promotes a secular society, said: “It is disappointing to see a registered charity linked to the Trussell Trust flagrantly breaching the Equality Act so brazenly.

“The law is clear – you cannot discriminate against people from other faith or belief backgrounds when making an employment.

“There are only limited cases where an ‘occupational requirement’ can be used to restrict jobs to people of a certain faith where religion is part of the job – a minister of a church is a good example.

“A person coordinating stock in a foodbank clearly does not meet such a requirement.”

It is not the first time the foodbank has faced controversy for job adverts. In 2015, a listing said “only committed Christians and church members” should apply.

At the time it was said the managerial position involved specific duties that could only be properly delivered by someone of Christian faith.

‘Community-run charities’

Charity backers the Trussell Trust have distanced themselves from the foodbank’s latest listing, with chief executive Emma Revie saying: “Foodbanks in our network are independent, community-run charities which are governed by their own local boards of trustees.

“As such they are individually responsible for decisions in relation to the running of the foodbank, including recruitment of staff and volunteers.

She added: “The Trussell Trust is committed to being an equal opportunities employer – equity, inclusion and diversity is central to our work to achieving our vision of a UK without the need for food banks.

“We regularly review and ensure that our recruitment practices support this commitment.

“Local church groups make-up a huge percentage of the foodbanks both within our network and outside of it and play an important and crucial role in the work that together we all do, offering support to people of all faiths and none.

“The Trussell Trust is fully committed to working with people of all faiths and none and we encourage foodbanks to make all paid and volunteer opportunities as inclusive as possible.”

Trustees of Dundee Foodbank did not respond to requests for comment.