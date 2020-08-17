Dundee food larder on the move to community garden

A popular Dundee food larder will be temporarily moving to a new location tomorrow.

Volunteers at Menzieshill Food Larder have spent the coronavirus lockdown working out of the parish church to help dozens of families in need.

However, as the church looks to return to some form of normality, the food larder will be moved to Menzieshill Community Garden as of Tuesday, August 18.

Claire Ramsay, one of the people running the food larder project, said even though the demand has reduced since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, they are still helping over 60 families every week.

She said: “There is definitely a lot of demand – before lockdown we were only running for one hour a week but we had to expand to running three days a week for three hours at a time.

“To start with our numbers were really high but we were lucky to have so many volunteers.

“Even though the numbers have evened out, we are still helping over 60 families a week which is quite a lot – this is definitely something that is needed in Menzieshill.

“The church also ran a soup kitchen on a Wednesday so we continued to do that so people were still able to get a hot meal to take away with them, and we had a community nurse coming up to give out advice and support people if needed.”

Although parts of the food larder will be outside at the community garden, it will be covered with gazebos to keep people dry while picking up the food parcels.

And Claire said there is more to the food larder than just helping those who are struggling.

She continued: “When we started this it was about helping local families, but it is also about stopping food from supermarkets from going into landfill.

“Food with a short shelf life is given to us and we get fresh bread and bakery goods from local supermarkets who can’t sell it, and then we can pass it on to families for free.

“It may only save families £15 or £20 but that’s money they could use for something else if someone needs a new pair of shoes or needs to put money aside for Christmas.”

The food larder will now be open at the community garden on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon until 3pm.