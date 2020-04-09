Dundee food business lends Camperdown children a helping hand during coronavirus outbreak

Hungry children in a Dundee community are being given freshly prepared meals, thanks to a generous donation from a local food company.

Scran Fitness Food normally make pre-prepared, healthy meals for people to buy and make themselves in their own homes – but due to the coronavirus outbreak, they are being left with dozens of wasted meals.

The team decided to donate these extra meals to families at Camperdown Primary School, to make sure children are still able to get a hot meal during the school Easter holidays.

Jason Myles from Scran Fitness Food said: “Since we cook in big batches, there are always leftovers.

“We normally take them to the shop in the city centre to sell the meals individually or give them to football teams, but with everything that is going on at the moment, we wanted to give them to those in need.

“At the end of last week we were throwing out 40 or so meals which was really sad to see, especially right now.

“This way we are able to do our bit in the community and get everyone to pull together.

“We will continue to do this for the school and anyone else who needs it.”

Paige Preedy, one of the teachers at Camperdown, collects the meals from the business and hands them to a family development worker who delivers them to the families.

Paige said the meals are of huge benefit to families at the school, particularly as some are young carers and others aren’t able to get a hot meal every day.

She said: “This is a massive help for our families.

“I know some of our families are accessing food banks and Stacey Lawson, the family development worker at the school, has been identifying families who might need these meals.

“They might not be getting a hot dinner at the moment because they are not in school, where as these meals can take the strain off families because they can just be put in the microwave.

“Some of the children are young carers as well, and it is really important they are able to make a meal for their adult relatives and provide some comfort.

“There is a lot of running around, but it feels good to know we are doing something, because it is difficult at the moment.”

She added it is not just Camperdown children who are benefiting from this: “There are other families in the area as well who are getting these meals, it is not just pupils, it is the whole of the west end.

“It is fantastic to see how much support there is out there.”