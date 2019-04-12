Dundee folk urged to donate Easter eggs for needy families

Two local businesses have joined forces to launch an appeal for Easter eggs which will be donated to needy families.

Hillcrest Housing Association and Thorntons Solicitors are asking for donations to be handed in to any of their Tayside offices. The chocolate treats will then be distributed to struggling families via local foodbanks.

Donations can include any kind of Easter egg as well as other chocolate or sweet treats.

Hillcrest tenant services manager Joy Watson said: “For struggling families, things that may seem trivial such as buying Easter eggs can be a challenge and cause added pressure, with many children feeling as if they are missing out.

“With numerous families suffering from this level of deprivation in the areas that Hillcrest and Thorntons operate in, we are hoping that this initiative can help bring some Easter cheer.”

Lindsay Johnston, business manager at Thorntons, said: “We’re proud to be able to lend our support to the Easter campaign. It’s a brilliant community initiative and we will be collecting donations of Easter eggs at all Thorntons office receptions until next Wednesday.

“We hope that with the help of colleagues, clients and the local community, we can make an egg-cellent contribution to the campaign.”