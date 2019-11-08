Dundee folk slam abuse of firefighters forced to extinguish ‘out of control’ bonfire

Community leaders today condemned the “mindless idiots” who booed and jeered firefighters who extinguished a city bonfire that got out of hand.

Fire crews were forced to step in to quell the bonfire at Beauly Crescent in Kirkton, which had been organised by residents, amid fears it was getting out of control.

As they doused the flames they were subjected to boos and jeers from some of the 100-strong crowd who had gathered to watch.

Extra police were called to the incident to ensure the safety of the fire crews.

As the clear-up operation got under way yesterday, Strathmartine councillor Kevin Keenan said he was very disappointed that a few “mindless idiots” had spoiled the evening.

He said: “For people to boo and jeer at firefighters while they were doing their job is not acceptable.

“Bonfire night was hectic for our firefighters and they were kept busy ensuring things did not get out of hand.

“They deserve our praise and gratitude for the job they do.”

Mr Keenan said he was disappointed to hear that people continued to add material to the bonfire as it burned, potentially causing a serious situation.

“By adding more and more things to burn on the bonfire, causing it to become unsafe, the people who did this were potentially risking lives and surrounding property,” he said.

Mr Keenan said he would be asking Dundee City Council to try to monitor more closely how community bonfires are run.

Lynn Watson, chairwoman of Kirkton Community Partnership, said: “While we definitely don’t condone the firies being booed and jeered, we understand the community’s frustration at the lack of events and facilities in this area.

“We’ve been battling to get this community’s wishes taken into account and it’s been like hitting our heads off a brick wall.

“To reduce scenes like last night, listening to the community would be a start.”

A council spokesman said: “The council encourages people to attend the official bonfires and fireworks displays which are arranged at Baxter and Lochee parks.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been asked to comment.