A retired head teacher and her husband have found fame on social media after performing a song a day throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Dolly O’Rourke, 65, and her husband Mike, 67, recently performed their 250th song to the delight of their many Facebook fans.

The couple, who have been married for 43 years, uploaded their first effort on the first day of lockdown in March.

© Supplied by Dolly O'Rourke

And now the skit has grown arms and legs, with hundreds of friends, family and strangers logging on to listen to their musical talents.

Dolly, who was head teacher of Ancrum Road Primary School until 2014, said: “At the start of lockdown, Mike said ‘let’s post a song a day – digging out old ones, learning new ones, doing a variety of genres and using all our instruments.’

“Mike plays ordinary guitar, tenor guitar, 12 string guitar, mandolin and mandola.

“I play guitar, ukulele and occasionally the odd whistle – badly!

“We have been playing and singing for over 40 years but not at all professionally, mainly at pub sessions and at friends and family gatherings, oh how we miss that.”

The pitch perfect pair have learned around 100 new songs in the process, which has helped their fledgling social media fame.

Their musical videos have racked up thousands of views and Dolly, who has played since she was a teenager, is still struggling to come to terms with their newfound fame.

She said: “We are over the moon with the sheer amount of lovely positive and encouraging feedback from Dundonians all over the world, especially from the Meh Dundee Facebook followers who regularly tune in to our daily songs.

Ok guys an' gals ( cue big drum roll !)….here is the Bubble Band Team O'Rourke with our 250th lockdown song a day… Posted by Dolly O'Rourke on Sunday, November 29, 2020

“Also ex-pupils and ex-parents have been in touch to say they well remember the wonderful school concerts they were involved in with me when I was headteacher at Ancrum and deputy head in Newfields primaries, so that has been brilliant!

“We can’t quite get our heads round the latest count of views we have had, now exceeding over quarter of a million after our 250th post yesterday got over 2000 hits.”

The duo’s performances have also gained attention from some of the biggest figures in Scottish folk music, such as radio presenter Bruce McGregor, who played one of their songs on his show.

While they usually sing alone, Dolly and Mike are sometimes joined by their children, Chris, 39, and Brenna, 36, in what they call their ‘Bubble Band.’

The group’s latest upload, two covers of popular Bob Dylan songs, has already gained thousands of views, with scores of commenters showing their appreciation and adding to their social media fame.

One viewer wrote: “Brilliant. What a talented family. Wonderful to have that common interest.”

Another added: “Thank you a million times over for all your musical posts to keep us all entertained in what must be one of the most difficult years to mankind.

“Taking your own precious time to do this for others is absolutely priceless.”