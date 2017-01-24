Dundee’s housing convener has conceded that people across the city are living in “unacceptable” conditions.

Councillor John Alexander said he had witnessed cases of folk “without heating, water-tight or wind-proof accommodation”.

According to the latest figures, Dundee has the highest rate of fuel poverty of any Scottish city, with tens of thousands of people affected.

Mr Alexander said: “Fuel poverty is a major issue for the council and our partners.

“That’s because of the clear link between deprivation, health and inequality and educational attainment.

“That is why central government and local government have made this one of our top priorities.

“As a councillor, I’ve seen some of the horrible situations people find themselves in and I am constantly surprised by the prevalence of the issue.”

In 2001, the then Scottish Executive announced a plan to eliminate fuel poverty across the country by last year.

However, statistics suggest that fuel poverty in Scotland is significantly worse than the rest of the UK.

Mr Alexander said: “Living in cold, draughty properties can cause other unforeseen issues, such as problems with health or children’s concentration and outcomes at school.

“There are people in Dundee right now living without heating, without water-tight or wind-proof accommodation. That’s unacceptable in the 21st Century.

“While we can’t click our fingers and sort all of these issues overnight, Dundee City Council is taking the lead in taking proactive action to support landlords and residents.

“We have expertise within the council that can offer advice and assistance, such as the Dundee Energy Efficiency Advice Project.”

West End resident Brian Millar said he sometimes went out to the shops to avoid turning his heating on.

Brian, 68, added: “I don’t like putting the heating on during the day. Sometimes I’ve put on lots of layers of clothing.

“While I can say we manage to pay our bills, it can be quite difficult and you have to be prepared for them.”