Police have received a further report of a distraction theft in Dundee amid a probe into a series of crimes throughout Stobswell and Maryfield.

Officers are investigating about a dozen incidents in which the same man has got into vulnerable and elderly people’s homes, taking wallets and purses from several of them.

He has used tactics including asking to use the phone or the toilet, or for a glass of water, to enter people’s houses.

The man, aged 30-35, about 5ft 6in, of thin build and with short brown or blond hair, is believed to be local, may be sleeping rough in the area and is possibly using a bicycle.

Police issued an appeal yesterday to trace the man responsible but have since had a further report of a similar theft.

Sergeant Ray Birnie of the Community Investigation Unit, who is leading the probe, told the Tele that low-level three-figure sums had been taken in some of the thefts.

He also revealed that the culprit’s crime spree stretched from Baxter Park Terrace to King Street.

Sgt Birnie said: “We’ve had some response to the appeal and we are following a positive line of inquiry — but we need the public’s help.

“We have had information on another possible linked crime.

“They are happening the length and breadth of Maryfield and Stobswell but for us it’s quite a concentrated area.

“They are linked because people have given a similar description and a similar modus operandi for the person.

“There is also the confidence and distraction techniques he’s using and the fact that he’s preying on the vulnerable. Unfortunately the people he’s picking on are convinced by him.”

The thefts have taken place mainly in the daytime over the past couple of weeks. The oldest victim was a 100-year-old woman.

Sgt Birnie added: “The victims are very upset and clearly fearful because someone has violated their own homes.

“We’ve got a partnership with the community wardens, and our own community police officers dealing with it, as well as a specialist officer who goes round and offers safety advice.

“There are also increased patrols including plain-clothes officers.”

Police have urged people to review their home security in the wake of the thefts. Anyone with information should call 101 or speak to any officer.