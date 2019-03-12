Dundee folk in shock after police ‘jump out of their cars to head for a house’

Two arrests have been made following an incident on Fountainbleau Drive on Sunday.

The two men, aged 51 and 34, are in custody after police and paramedics descended on the area in the afternoon.

Fountainbleau Drive was sealed off across from Finlathen Park for several hours.

Witnesses described their shock and said there was a high presence of emergency services at the scene for an extended period of time.

One witness said: “A house opposite the park was sealed off by police.

“There were loads of police there and I saw two ambulances.

“I then saw police going into a house and they seemed to stay inside for ages.

“I also saw paramedics go into the house.

“I hope everything is OK, but it didn’t look good.”

Another witness who lives close to the scene said the incident caused a bit of disruption in the local area as investigations were carried out.

The neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said: “The whole area was taped off.

“Traffic was being forced to slow down on Fountainbleau Drive because of it.

“I also saw a huge number of police there.

“I spoke to one of the officers at the scene but he said he couldn’t tell me anything.

“He just told me to go home and that people would likely hear later what had happened.”

Another nearby neighbour insisted the incident seemed to last for a long time as emergency services arrived.

The neighbour said: “I saw police arrive and jump out of their cars to head for a house pretty close to mine.

“I also saw an ambulance outside draw up. It looked like paramedics led someone out of the house but I couldn’t be sure.

“The whole thing went on for quite a long time.

“Police stayed at the scene for some time after.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that two men aged 51 and 34 have been arrested following an incident in Fountainbleau Drive, Dundee, shortly after 2.30pm Sunday.

“Both have been kept in custody and were due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court.”