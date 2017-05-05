Dundee City Council is continuing to offer assisted waste collections as it gives some households communal Eurobins.

As the Tele reported this week, a number of residents around the city have voiced concerns about changes to collections, which have seen some flats and tenements given communal bins out in the street instead of their own wheelie bins.

A spokesman for the council said people who are worried about being able to access the new bins can arrange for an assisted collection.

He said: “Some residents with an assisted collection service may be moving to communal bins for their collection services.

“We will assess each case individually, taking into consideration the location, type and size of the bins.”

Those who already have an assisted collection in place and are being moved to Eurobins do not have to reapply.

To make an application for an assisted collection, call 01382 434300.